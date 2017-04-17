Echols Street to close Monday as road improvements begin - FOX Carolina 21

Echols Street to close Monday as road improvements begin

GREENVILLE, SC

A section of Echols Street will close Monday as crews begin improvements along the road, according to Greenville city officials.

The closure will be between Pete Hollis Boulevard and Rutherford Street and will be in place until Friday.

During that time crews will install new curb and gutter to widen Echols Street, officials said.

