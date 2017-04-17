American Heart Association hosts Chef Challenge in Greenville

Some of the Upstate’s best chefs will cook up dishes that are both delicious and heart-healthy.

The American Heart Association will host the Chef Challenge at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 24.

The AHA said chefs from Caviar and Bananas, Roost, Up on the Roof, and Centerplate will create dishes for people to taste and judge from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The American Heart Association Chef Challenge is free to attend.

