Upstate restaurants offer Tax Day freebies & discounts

Some restaurants are offering freebies and discounts to customers on Tax Day.

The deadline to file tax returns is Tuesday.

Below is a list of special offers from area restaurants on Tuesday:

  • McDonald’s restaurants in the Upstate and the Mountains will offer a free any size soft drink or sweet tea to anyone who buys a Big Mac or a Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The one-day special will be available on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, only.
  • Tropical Smoothie Café locations on Woodruff Road, near Trader Joe’s and in Five Forks next to Lowes Foods, are offering any smoothie for $4.18 on April 18.
  • P.F. Chang's is offering 20 percent off takeout with promo code "TAXDAY" on April 17 and 18.
  • Firehouse Subs is offering a coupon on its Facebook page for a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional sub, chips, and medium drink.
  • Hungry Howie’s Pizza is offering a medium 1-topping pizza for just 15 cents when ordered online with promo code “TAXTIME.”

