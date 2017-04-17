MAU hiring workers for Pendleton Milliken plant

MAU is hiring workers to fill openings at Milliken in the Pendleton, SC area, according to a news release from the staffing agency.

MAU said the positions are “great foot-in-the-door opportunities” that require no previous manufacturing experience.

Positions include Splicer, Cleaner, Warehouse Associate, Support Technician, Dye-Jet Operator, Dye Blender, Electro-Mechanical Technician, Wrapper, and Weaver. Starting pay is $10.63-$16.30 per hour.

MAU and Milliken will be hosting a job fair and on-site open house Wednesday, April 19th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milliken Gerrish Plant, which is located at 100 Dalton Drive, Pendleton, SC 29670.

