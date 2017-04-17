Troopers: Truck hits, kills cyclist in Laurens Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Truck hits, kills cyclist in Laurens Co.

Posted: Updated:
First responders block Hwy 101 near the crash site (FOX Carolina/ April 17, 2017) First responders block Hwy 101 near the crash site (FOX Carolina/ April 17, 2017)
Viewer photo of the damaged bike (Viewer photo) Viewer photo of the damaged bike (Viewer photo)
GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a cyclist in Laurens County Monday morning.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 6:38 a.m. on Highway 101 North in Gray Court. A bicycle and a 2005 Chevy truck were both heading north when the truck struck the bike.

Troopers said the bicycle rider was killed in the crash. He was identified as 22-year-old Gahri Abozahri.

The coroner said Abozahri suffered blunt force trauma and succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The SC Highway Patrol MAIT team was called in to reconstruct the crash.

First responders blocked Highway 101 near the crash site while the MAIT team investigated.

MORE NEWS: Soldier surprises his son at Upstate baseball game

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.