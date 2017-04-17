Troopers: Truck hits, kills cyclist in Laurens Co.

Viewer photo of the damaged bike (Viewer photo)

Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a cyclist in Laurens County Monday morning.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 6:38 a.m. on Highway 101 North in Gray Court. A bicycle and a 2005 Chevy truck were both heading north when the truck struck the bike.

Troopers said the bicycle rider was killed in the crash. He was identified as 22-year-old Gahri Abozahri.

The coroner said Abozahri suffered blunt force trauma and succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The SC Highway Patrol MAIT team was called in to reconstruct the crash.

First responders blocked Highway 101 near the crash site while the MAIT team investigated.

