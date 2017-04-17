Anderson police officers play basketball with kids - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson police officers play basketball with kids

Anderson police officers shoot hoops with teens (Courtesy: Ryan Parsons) Anderson police officers shoot hoops with teens (Courtesy: Ryan Parsons)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Anderson family is thanking police officers for taking a complaint call in stride.

Rebecca Parsons said her nephews were playing basketball on the street outside their Anderson home on Sunday when a neighbor called 911 to complain.

Parsons said police responded, but instead of issuing warnings or making arrests, the officers joined in the basketball game.

“The officers helped the boys move the goal and started playing with them,” Parsons said. “That basketball hoop has been in the same location for over a year and all the kids on the street play on it.”

Parsons said the officers told them they’d much rather see kids playing basketball in the neighborhood than be out on the streets.

“Pretty awesome of them,” Parsons added.

Ryans Parsons posted video of the pick-up game on Facebook.

