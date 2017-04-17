Inman police locate 14-year-old runaway - FOX Carolina 21

Inman police locate 14-year-old runaway


Desiree Mayfield (Courtesy: Inman PD) Desiree Mayfield (Courtesy: Inman PD)
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Inman Police Department has located a missing 14-year-old girl.

Desiree Shaquida Mayfield was last seen on Prospect Street around midnight. Her parents reported her missing later Monday morning.

Police believe Mayfield ran away from home. They said she left without medication which she needs for medical issues.

Just after 3:30 p.m. police said she was located.

