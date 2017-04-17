Inman police locate 14-year-old runaway

The Inman Police Department has located a missing 14-year-old girl.

Desiree Shaquida Mayfield was last seen on Prospect Street around midnight. Her parents reported her missing later Monday morning.

Police believe Mayfield ran away from home. They said she left without medication which she needs for medical issues.

Just after 3:30 p.m. police said she was located.

