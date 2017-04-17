Report: Upstate teen with counterfeit money exposed himself to women

The Union Police Department said an 18-year-old is in custody after an incident on Sunday.

Officers said they received reports around 9:30 p.m. of a male subject who exposed his genitals on Lipsey Street.

When responding officers arrived on scene, they spoke to two women who gave statements saying the male pulled out his genitals and exposed himself to them.

According to the incident report, officers located 18-year-old William Jakolbe Thompson near the scene who admitted to pulling down his pants.

Thompson was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, sexual in nature. During a search of his person, officers said they located a counterfeit $100 bill.

He was additionally charged with possession of counterfeit currency.

