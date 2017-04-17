Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating burglary at church - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating burglary at church

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a burglary at a church that occurred after Easter service.

Per incident reports, deputies were called to Roebuck Baptist Church on East Blackstock Road just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

A church member told deputies he had come by to ensure that the church was locked up and found that the side chapel door had been pried open.

Deputies said the suspects had also attempted to pry open the door to the main office.

Deputies searched the church but found no additional damage.

No suspects were identified.

MORE NEWS: Inman police ask for help tracking down 14-year-old runaway

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.