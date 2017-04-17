Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating burglary at church

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a burglary at a church that occurred after Easter service.

Per incident reports, deputies were called to Roebuck Baptist Church on East Blackstock Road just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

A church member told deputies he had come by to ensure that the church was locked up and found that the side chapel door had been pried open.

Deputies said the suspects had also attempted to pry open the door to the main office.

Deputies searched the church but found no additional damage.

No suspects were identified.

MORE NEWS: Inman police ask for help tracking down 14-year-old runaway

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.