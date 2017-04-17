Police: K-9 search for robbery suspects ended with discovery of toy gun in church parking lot

Union police are investigating after a woman said two men attempted to rob her at gunpoint and tried to force their way into her home Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at a home on Erwin Avenue.

The victim told police that a man with dreadlocks and a camouflage jacket knocked on her door and told her a car wreck had occurred next to her home. When the woman opened her storm door to look outside, she said another male wearing a ski mask and holding a gun stepped toward the door, according to incident reports. The woman stepped back and tried to slam the door shut and shouted for her husband to grab his gun.

The suspects ran off before police arrived. K-9s were called in and tracked a scent to McBeth Church, where police found a plastic toy gun in the parking lot. The toy gun had been broken into pieces.

The K-9s were unable to continue the track beyond the church.

