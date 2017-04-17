Warrants: 'Ghost hunting' at former Upstate school leads to weapon, drug charges

The Union Police Department said five adults are facing charges after a break-in at a former junior high school.

Police said on Saturday around 4 a.m., an officer on patrol near the former Sims Junior High School on Sims Drive spotted a green Jeep outside in the school bus parking lot.

According to the incident report, an officer heard noise coming from inside the building. During a sweep of the downstairs, officers reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana.

The officers reportedly heard noise coming from upstairs so they went up to begin checking rooms.

Police said the found two males and three females trying to hide behind the door of a classroom. The suspects were identified as:

Louie Morris Riddle, 24

Kallie Michelle Camp, 27

Nicholas Jarryd Cash, 29

Megan Leigh Petrie, 26

Ashley Victoria Faulkner, 24

The suspects reportedly told police they heard the school was haunted and they were "ghost hunting."

According to the incident report, Riddle was found to be in possession of a revolver loaded with five rounds of ammo and two marijuana cigarettes, one of which was half smoked.

Police said Cash had a 6-inch straight blade in his possession.

A search of the Jeep outside revealed chemistry lab equipment and chemicals stolen from inside the school, officers reported. The five suspects were placed under arrested for petit larceny and burglary.

Riddle is also charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

A spokesperson from Union County School District said the district still owns the property which is used for storage. Both Sims Junior High and Excelsior Middle were closed in 2009.

