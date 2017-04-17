VIDEO: Fire engulfs Townville home

The Townville Volunteer Fire Department said numerous agencies were called to the scene of a structure fire late Sunday night.

Firefighters said the incident was reported around 11:40 p.m. on Rawleigh Street. Crews arrived on scene to find a residence with heavy fire showing.

According to officials, several dogs in outside kennels were rescued and the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Townville Fire, Cross Roads Fire, Friendship Fire, Oconee County Emergency Services, Oakway Rescue Squad, EMS and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office all assisted at the scene.

Below is video shared by the Townville Volunteer Fire Department:

