Buncombe Co. deputies locate teen missing since April 15

Dianne Baker (Source: BCSO) Dianne Baker (Source: BCSO)
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a missing teenager had been located.

Deputies said 15-year-old Dianne Rylee Baker had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. on April 15. She was believed to be in the area of Old Highway 70 and Bee Tree Road in Swannanoa.

Dianne is described as 5 feet, 3 to 5 inches tall and 90 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Deputies said she has a partially-shaved eyebrow and the right side of her head is partially shaved.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nikes and a tank top. She had a blue backpack and white blanket with her.

On Monday, deputies said that Dianne had been located. The teen was safe and in good condition.

