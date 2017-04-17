Police say man stole beer, cellphone in downtown Greenville

The Greenville Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a car break-in.

Officers said on Apr. 7, the suspect entered the Citgo on Pendleton Street and stole beer. He reportedly walked down the street to Mac's Speed Shop on South Main Street and stole a cellphone out of an unlocked truck outside the restaurant.

Police said the suspect is believed to be familiar with the South Main area and may frequent businesses there.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

