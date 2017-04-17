Deputies: 4 arrested in Henderson Co. armed robberies

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said four people are facing charges after an armed robbery on Thursday.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Chimney Rock Road and has been linked to at least two other recent armed robberies. During the robberies, deputies said a female suspect would engage the victim in conversation while other suspects entered the home and robbed them.

During the incidents a knife or handgun have been displayed.

The following arrests were made after the incident on Thursday:

Sarah Philipsheck Davidson, age 31 of Flintwood Lane in Hendersonville, has been charged with one count of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $40,000.00 bond.

Nathan Alexander Turner, age 24 of Flintwood Lane in Hendersonville, has been charged with one count of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $40,000.00 bond.

Chase Levar Washington, age 27 of Flintwood Lane in Hendersonville, has been charged with three counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $53,000.00 bond.

Stacy Elaine Ward, age 19 of Flintwood Lane in Hendersonville, has been charged with one count of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $40,000.00 bond.

Investigators are asking any other victims to come forward and said there is the possibility of more charges.

