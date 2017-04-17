Deputies: Suspect hit patrol car head-on before high-speed chase - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Suspect hit patrol car head-on before high-speed chase

Benjamin Boaz (Source: HCSO) Benjamin Boaz (Source: HCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase on Sunday.

According to deputies, 22-year-old Benjamin Boaz was spotted around 2:55 p.m. driving a Toyota 4Runner in a reckless manner.

Boaz is accused of crashing into a deputy's patrol car head-on and speeding away when the deputy tried to stop him. A chase was initiated, during which time he reached speeds as high as 75 miles per hour, deputies said.

Boaz was reportedly apprehended after reaching a dead end on World's Edge Road.

He is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, failure to stop for a red light or stop sign, driving left of center and driving while impaired.

He is behind held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.

