Construction in downtown Greenville closes portion of South Main

The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
The Greenwood County Department of Social Services said an infant was born on July 13 at Self Regional Hospital Greenwood County was left at the hospital in accordance with Daniel’s Law.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said authorities located three, young missing boys after a kidnapping scare.More >
A Union police officer was arrested on Monday in an incident that the police department said was unrelated to the officer’s employment.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old is charged in the sexual battery of a minor.More >
The Anderson County Humane Society is asking the community to help them cover veterinary expenses for one of the worst cases of animal cruelty the agency said it has ever seen.More >
Just 18 days old when she died, Mariana had spent her last week at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Iowa City, suffering from severe medical complications.More >
An Upstate woman was arrested and charged with four counts of child neglect after deputies say the home she and her children were living in was in “deplorable” condition.More >
Vintage postcards in the Greenville County Library System's digital collections of the Upstate's natural resources.More >
Traffic began using the new ramp from I-85 North to I-385 South on July 19, 2017.More >
The Anderson County Humane Society said "Salem" is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty the agency has ever seen.More >
An Upstate community gathered for a balloon release on Monday in honor of the two children who were found dead along with their mother in a car in Pickens County.More >
Greenville police said the people in these photos stole 5 phones from store displays at the Verizon Store at 2007 Augusta Street on June 17. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.More >
