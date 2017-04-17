Construction in downtown Greenville closes portion of South Main

The Greenville Police Department said part of South Main Street will be closed on Tuesday.

Police said the closure will allow Deerfoot Communications to perform maintenance on equipment in the 200 block of South Main Street.

The road will be closed between Court Street and Broad Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The parking lot for City Hall on West Court Street will also be closed.

MORE NEWS: $50,000 reward offered for arrest of Cleveland Facebook shooting suspect

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.