Deputies locate missing Rutherford Co. teen

Michael Ramsey (Source: RCSO) Michael Ramsey (Source: RCSO)
ELLENBORO, NC

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has located a missing teen who was last seen on Friday.

Deputies said 17-year-old Michael Paul Ramsey was last seen on Friday around 10 p.m. in Ellenboro.

Ramsey was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hoodie with red writing on it and blue jeans.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. Monday, deputies announced the teen had been located.

"The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Michael Ramsey."

