Coroner identifies Laurens Co. man killed in rollover crash

The Laurens County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal crash on Thursday.

Coroner Nick Nichols said the driver of a Dodge pickup truck crashed around 12:45 p.m. on Apr. 13. The truck reportedly flipped several times on Lisbon Road near Burnt Creek Road and struck a utility pole.

The coroner said 44-year-old Brian Nutting was ejected from the truck and succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Troopers said Nutting was not wearing a seat belt.

Nutting was a resident of Mountville.

