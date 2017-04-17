Rainy and cooler through mid-week

Showers stick around through mid-week as cooler air makes a brief return, but we warm back up quickly by the end of this week.
Tuesday will feature cooler air as a wedge sets up – highs will likely hold in the 60s to near 70 degrees with on and off showers. At night in the 50s with scattered rain.
The wedge could hold on a bit for Wednesday but it should begin to warm back into the lower 70s. Scattered showers remain possible, along with a few peeks of sunshine.
The end of the week promises warmer air to return as highs climb back into the 80s. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out Thursday or Friday, most areas should stay dry.
The next round of wet weather builds in over the weekend. Expect a cold front late Saturday into Sunday, bringing a chance for showers and strong storms…particularly on Sunday. We’ll fine tune the forecast over the coming days.
