Greenville police hosts food donation drive to fight hunger in the Upstate

Greenville police are are asking for the public's help in the fight against hunger in the Upstate by helping fill police cruisers with food donations.

The Greenville Police Department along with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be collecting as much food as possible on Wednesday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the box office at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The department will have several police cruisers parked in front of the arena, so those wishing to donate just has to drive up and police will come get the food from their vehicles.

The food will be delivered to Harvest Hope and Project Host throughout the day as the cruisers fill up!

Some of the most-needed items include:

Canned goods:

meat

vegetables

fruit

tomato sauce

beans

soup

stew

pop-top cans

evaporated milk

Dry goods:

peanut butter

rice

instant potatoes

cereal

oatmeal

pasta

grits

coffee

crackers

powdered milk

beans

baby formula

Personal Items:

diapers

baby wipes

soap

shampoo

feminine products

toothpaste

plastic bags

