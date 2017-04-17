Greenville police hosts food donation drive to fight hunger in t - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police hosts food donation drive to fight hunger in the Upstate

Fill the cruisers. (Source: GPD) Fill the cruisers. (Source: GPD)
Greenville police are are asking for the public's help in the fight against hunger in the Upstate by helping fill police cruisers with food donations.

The Greenville Police Department along with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be collecting as much food as possible on Wednesday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the box office at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The department will have several police cruisers parked in front of the arena, so those wishing to donate just has to drive up and police will come get the food from their vehicles.

The food will be delivered to Harvest Hope and Project Host throughout the day as the cruisers fill up!

Some of the most-needed items include:

Canned goods:

  • meat
  • vegetables
  • fruit
  • tomato sauce
  • beans
  • soup
  • stew
  • pop-top cans
  • evaporated milk

Dry goods:

  • peanut butter
  • rice
  • instant potatoes
  • cereal
  • oatmeal
  • pasta
  • grits
  • coffee
  • crackers
  • powdered milk
  • beans
  • baby formula

Personal Items:

  • diapers
  • baby wipes
  • soap
  • shampoo
  • feminine products
  • toothpaste
  • plastic bags

