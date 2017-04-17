Family of Greenville County Uber driver offers reward in homicide case

Family members planned a birthday celebration for Friday, April 14 – the occasion, a 10-year-old celebration for Will Mecklenburg's daughter.

Mecklenburg picked up his family in Asheville after they just returned from an out-of-town trip, and that's where the celebration began – in the car.



"Here I have these happy birthday balloons and all this stuff," he said.

When he and his family got back to Greenville, Mecklenburg knew the celebration would turn to heartbreak.

"She loved her uncle and it's just been rough," he said.

Just before his trip to North Carolina, his brother's neighbor called him.

"I hear the message it's like you know 'hey please drop what you're doing and give me a call'," he said.

Later, investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's office told him someone shot and killed his brother, Mike Mecklenburg, on Power Street.

"He was a loving free spirit," Will Mecklenburg said.

His brother Mike worked as a project director in New York where he restored old buildings, and when he moved to Greenville, he served on the City of Greenville Design Review Board. He was artistic and enjoyed oil paintings and recently filed paperwork for a non-profit called Cornerstones and Landmarks.

"It was to lend the need for affordable and low-income housing here in the city with using some of the building stock," Will Mecklenburg said.

So, to make some extra money he became an Uber driver and Will Mecklenburg says Mike made an Uber run the night someone took his life.

"It's just such an unnecessary and senseless thing," he said."This person, whoever's out there is a very dangerous person."

Investigators are looking for tips and so is the Mecklenburg family. The family is also offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

"For my children though, who are devastated...he was just the most beautiful wonderful uncle, and they're really struggling with this," Will Meckelnburg said.

