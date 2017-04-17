Experts warn: Mosquitoes out in full-force, unusual for this time of year

Experts say mosquitoes are already out in full-force, which is unusual for this time of the year.

"This season is ahead of where we were last season as far as the mosquito population that were seeing," said Billy Scales, owner of Mosquito Squad in Greenville.

Mosquito Squad of Greenville says they have responded to 200 more calls than this same time last year.

“We’ve been bombarded over the past 2 or 3 weeks. We have barely been able to manage the phone lines as calls have come in. We’re hiring technicians as quickly as we can put out trucks," said Scales.

Experts say the sudden surge in the mosquito population can be explained by looking back at the winter weather.

"We've had a warm winter and a warm spring, so we're going to have mosquitoes coming out earlier this year," said Jordan Franklin, a Horticulture Extension Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator for Clemson University Extension in Greenville.

Experts say we usually start seeing the first signs mosquitoes around March or April, but they were already being spotted in February this year.

