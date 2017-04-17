Man injured after trying to restore power using jumper cables, per Blue Ridge Elec. official

Jumper cables were used to try and restore power to a residence in Seneca. (Source: Anonymous)

A man was injured after attempting to restore power to an Upstate residence, a Blue Ridge Electric official said.

According to a news release by the company, an individual in the Friendship community near Seneca "came into contact with an energized conductor and sustained injuries" during an apparent attempt at power theft.

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative had previously disconnected service at the residence because the power bill had not been paid, the release said. They said the power has been turned off at the residence for about two weeks.

At some point, in an attempt to turn the power back on, Blue Ridge officials say the man placed an aluminum ladder against the power pole, climbed the ladder and employed jumper cables. The man then made contact with an energized conductor and sustained injuries, the release read.

A witness said he heard what sounded like a shotgun being fired and saw the man thrown from the top of the pole to the ground.

Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital via Lifeflight. At this time, the hospital where he is receiving treatment and his injuries are unknown.

Blue Ridge Electric sent a warning to others, that no one should ever try to restore power themselves.

"Those primary wires that are up there carry 7,200 volts, and that's a tremendous amount of voltage, " said Terry Ballenger of Blue Ridge Elec. "You touch one of those, you're going to either be hurt real badly or it's going to kill you."

The case is still under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. No charges have been filed.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest developments.

More news: $50,000 reward offered for arrest of Cleveland Facebook shooting suspect

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.