Firefighters: Fire destroys Lakehouse Restaurant in Cliffs at Keowee

The Keowee Vineyards Fire Department said a fire destroyed a private, community restaurant in the Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards in Pickens County.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday at the Lakehouse Restaurant along Cleo Chapman Highway, according to firefighters.

The fire caused the roof to cave in and the building was destroyed, firefighters said.

A total of five fire departments, 24 firefighters and eight apparatus were used to fight the fire.

The restaurant is only open during certain times of the year and is used for meetings and special events, according to Assistant Chief Kevin McClain with the Vineyards Fire Department.

A security guard working in the neighborhood said he discovered the fire after a thunderstorm with frequent lightning.

