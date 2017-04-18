Greenville County Schools hiring at Tuesday job fair

Greenville County Schools is looking to fill several open positions during a job fair Tuesday evening.

Officials with the school district said hiring is underway for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians, and food service workers.

The job fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Southside High School, which is located at 6630 Frontage Road, off White Horse Road in Greenville.

Hourly pay rates for open positions are as follows:

Bus Driver $13.91 – $17.43

Custodian $10.24 – $12.54

Bus Aide $9.92 – $15.12

Food Services $10.24 – $12.54

