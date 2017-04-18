GRAPHIC: Audio released of deadly officer-involved shooting outside hotel

Both the solicitor and family members of a man who was fatally shot by Greenville County deputies addressed the public Tuesday after hearing audio recordings from the scene of the fatal encounter.

Deputies said 37-year-old Jason Robert Mendez was shot to death in a car outside the Super Lodge Motel on Mauldin Road on Feb. 11. Sheriff Will Lewis said the car had been stolen and that drugs and a gun were found inside.

Lewis said Mendez was an ex-con with a long criminal history, 78 charges and 32 convictions, and was prohibited from owning a gun.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins held a news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss his findings in the case. Wilkins said after reviewing findings with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, he does not believe there is any way the deputies involved could be found guilty of criminal actions.

Wilkins said three officers involved reported seeing a gun in Mendez's hand. A gun found in the vehicle was traced back to Mendez, along with methamphetamine, Wilkins said.

Bruce Wilson, the founder of Fighting Injustice Together, and Mendez's mother spoke after listening to the audio tape detailing the interactions between Mendez and deputies.

Wilson said the solicitor invited the family to listen to the audio at the Greenville County Courthouse Tuesday morning. The solicitor’s office confirmed the meeting.

Wilson and the family are calling for an independent investigation of his death and said they do not believe the tape or surveillance video definitively prove why Mendez was killed.

The sheriff's office confirms the officers involved are back on duty after being cleared.

