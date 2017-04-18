Boulware surprises students at RC Edwards Middle - FOX Carolina 21

Boulware surprises students at RC Edwards Middle

Posted: Updated:
Ben Boulware speaks to students at RC Edwards (April 18, 2017) Ben Boulware speaks to students at RC Edwards (April 18, 2017)
CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Academy Sports + Outdoors enlisted the help of Clemson’s national championship linebacker Ben Boulware to help distribute football gear to a Pickens County school.

Boulware surprised students at RC Edwards Middle School on Tuesday and spoke during an assembly in the school gymnasium.

Academy donated 30 pairs of shoulder pads to the school’s football team during the event.

Boulware, and Anderson native, helped the Tigers secure a national championship win in the 2016 season.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.