Boulware surprises students at RC Edwards Middle

Ben Boulware speaks to students at RC Edwards (April 18, 2017)

Academy Sports + Outdoors enlisted the help of Clemson’s national championship linebacker Ben Boulware to help distribute football gear to a Pickens County school.

Boulware surprised students at RC Edwards Middle School on Tuesday and spoke during an assembly in the school gymnasium.

Academy donated 30 pairs of shoulder pads to the school’s football team during the event.

Boulware, and Anderson native, helped the Tigers secure a national championship win in the 2016 season.

