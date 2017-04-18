Deputies: Woman used Facebook Messenger for prostitution - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Woman used Facebook Messenger for prostitution

Posted: Updated:
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union County deputies said they arrested a woman accused of using Facebook Messenger to solicit sexual services.

According to incident reports, an undercover operative for the sheriff’s office made contact with Destiny Shetley via Facebook Messenger and arranged to meet and trade money for sexual favors.

Deputies said the undercover operative met Shetley at the Union City Ball Park where Shetley was placed under arrest and charged with prostitution.

Deputies said Shetley also had a small amount of a crystalline substance believed to methamphetamine hidden in her bra at the time of her arrest.

MORE NEWS: Upstate deputies catch several adults buying alcohol for minors in undercover sting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.