Deputies: Woman used Facebook Messenger for prostitution

Union County deputies said they arrested a woman accused of using Facebook Messenger to solicit sexual services.

According to incident reports, an undercover operative for the sheriff’s office made contact with Destiny Shetley via Facebook Messenger and arranged to meet and trade money for sexual favors.

Deputies said the undercover operative met Shetley at the Union City Ball Park where Shetley was placed under arrest and charged with prostitution.

Deputies said Shetley also had a small amount of a crystalline substance believed to methamphetamine hidden in her bra at the time of her arrest.

