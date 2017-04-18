Weaverville police investigating possible child abduction attemp - FOX Carolina 21

Weaverville police investigating possible child abduction attempt

The Weaverville Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted child abduction at the Walmart on Northridge Commons Parkway.

Police said a man reportedly approached a three-year-old at the store on April 14.

The child was with his mother at the time and was not unattended. Police said the child was not taken or hurt during the encounter.

No suspects have been identified but police ask anyone with information to contact the Weaverville Police Department at (828) 645-5700.

