Fallen Spartanburg officer laid to rest

Horses in the NCHP Caisson Unit prepare to head to Spartanburg Co. (Courtesy:NCTA Caisson Unit)

Master Police Officer Jason Harris, a member of the Spartanburg Police Department who was killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Harris suffered severe injuries in a motorcycle crash on Apr. 12. He later passed away at the hospital. Harris, a nearly 12-year veteran of the force, is survived by a wife and three children.

Arrangements for Harris are being handled by the J.F. Floyd Mortuary.

A visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at First Baptist Spartanburg on East Main Street.

Harris will be laid to rest Wednesday after a funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Spartanburg. Internment will immediately follow at Wood Memorial Park.

During the funeral, Police Chief Alonzo Thompson and Major Art Littlejohn reflected on their time on the force with Harris. Littlejohn offered an emotional speech, commending Harris for his service to the community and assertive attitude.

"If Jason could be with us today he would certainly say, 'Keep going, participate in life, because I lived my dream and I will see you again in heaven'," Littlejohn said.

RAW: Police Major gives emotional reflection on life and service of fallen officer

Officials with First Baptist Spartanburg said an estimated 1,150 people filled the church for Harris' funeral service.

The procession from the church will travel west on Saint John Street to West Main Street, turn right on West Main and travel until reaching Gap Creek Road. Wood Memorial Park is located at 863 Gap Creek Road.

Motorcycle officers will lead the procession in honor of Harris. Police said the public may experience traffic delays along the route during the procession as rolling blockades will be set up.

The North Carolina Troopers Association said the NC Highway Patrol Caisson Unit's horses will honor Harris at the graveside service. The horses arrived in the Upstate on Tuesday and are being housed at a farm in Landrum until the funeral service.

Numerous fundraisers and events honoring Harris have been announced. Click here for a full list of ways to help.

