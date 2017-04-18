NC slow driver bill seeks to fine vehicles holding up left lane

A bill enforcing fines for slow drivers on North Carolina highways has passed its first reading.

House Bill 827 seeks to impose a penalty on drivers traveling below the speed limit or "impeding the steady flow of traffic" in the leftmost lane on controlled or partially-controlled-access highways.

Violators of the bill, if passed, could face a $200 fine.

The bill is sponsored by representatives Duane Hall, John Bradford, Jon Hardister and Gregory Murphy.

The legislature passed a first reading in the house on Apr. 13 and has been referred to a transportation committee.

