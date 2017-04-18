Greenville scores NCAA tournaments through 2022

NCAA tournaments will once again be returning to Greenville, South Carolina.

On Tuesday the NCAA released a list of championship sites through 2022 after receiving more than 3,000 bids.

Chris Stone with Visit Greenville said choosing Greenville was a no brainer for the NCAA.

"The fan bases of especially Duke and North Carolina, South Carolina it was an easy drive to get here."

He also credited the amenities that the city has to offer like restaurants and hotels.

The Bon Secours Wellness arena will host the Division I women's basketball regional March 27 to 30, 2020. The area will also host the first and second rounds of the Division I men's basketball tournament March 18 and 20, 2022.

Furman University and the Southern Conference will serve as co-hosts for the men's tournament.

"Greenville did what Greenville does best. Which is be an inclusive welcoming community," said Mike Buddie with Furman University, "All the fans of the 8 schools that had the opportunity to set foot in our community, all walked away with a great feeling about Greenville.

Beth Paul, the general manager at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, released the following statement after the announcement:

We are thrilled that in 2020 the NCAA DI Women's Basketball Regional Tournament will be played for the first time in Greenville, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. We were optimistic that the success demonstrated by the city, arena, and the teams that played here this March would bring the NCAA back and we are happy to welcome the DI Men’s Basketball Tournament, First and Second Round back in 2022. We look forward to these opportunities to show more fans why Greenville is such a great town.

Stone added that because of the selections, Greenville would be placed on a rotation and receive similar bids more frequently.

