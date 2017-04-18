Lyrid Meteor Shower & An Asteroid Fly-By

This is a jam-packed week for stargazers because we have a meteor shower that is just getting going, and there will be a large asteroid passing earth on Wednesday.

First the asteroid... You'll need a small telescope to see it, and the closest pass will happen once the sun comes up Wednesday morning. It's the closest such a large asteroid has come to earth in about a decade.

The Lyrid meteor shower will be a little easier to actually see! It will start tonight, but clouds may hinder any random meteor sightings. It will peak Friday night when skies should be clearer and up to 15 meteors per hour will be possible. For best viewing head outside of the city lights to a less lit area.