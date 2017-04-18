Spotty showers and peeks of sun for midweek

Our “wedge” pattern we’ve been stuck in causing all of our cool and gloomy weather, will finally begin to buckle and retreat northward allowing for a little more warmth to move in from the south this afternoon.

A little bit of sunshine is expected to peek through the clouds today, which will allow highs to reach the upper 60s in the mountains to lower 70s in the Upstate. Our rain chances will drop significantly this afternoon with just a chance for a couple pop-up showers.

That type of chance will be the norm from Thursday through Saturday as much warmer air takes hold with highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to lower to middle 80s in the Upstate.

A storm system will move in Saturday night and Sunday causing more scattered rain and possible thunderstorms then before moving out and quieting down early next week.

