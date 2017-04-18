Westminster police searching for runaway teen - FOX Carolina 21

Westminster police searching for runaway teen

Posted: Updated:
Mykayla Roberts (Source: Family) Mykayla Roberts (Source: Family)
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate family is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Relatives said 14-year-old Mykayla Roberts ran away from her home in Westminster on Monday night.

The Westminster Police Department confirmed a missing person report was filed for Roberts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Westminster police.

SLIDESHOW: Missing children in South Carolina

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.