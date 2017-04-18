Westminster police searching for runaway teen

An Upstate family is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Relatives said 14-year-old Mykayla Roberts ran away from her home in Westminster on Monday night.

The Westminster Police Department confirmed a missing person report was filed for Roberts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Westminster police.

SLIDESHOW: Missing children in South Carolina

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.