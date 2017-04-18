GHS to reinvest $80 million in community health

The Greenville Health System announced details on to reinvest $80 million dollars in the Greenville County community with the launch of "Healthy Greenville 2036."

The project plans to award $4 million in grants per year over the next two decade for research, education and care related to the health of Greenville County residents.

Non-profit 501(c)3 organizations, healthcare providers, academic institutions and government agencies qualify to receive Healthy Greenville grants.

The deadline to submit letters of intent is May 15. Click here for details on how to apply.

The following community information meetings were announced:

Greenville Memorial Hospital Board Room, 12-1 p.m., Monday, April 24

Furman University Chapel, Garden Room, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, April 24

Hillcrest Memorial Hospital, Conference Room E, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26

Greer Memorial Medical Campus, Medical Office Building 340, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27

“GHS is more than just a hospital or a health system," said Greenville Health Authority chair Lisa Stevens. "We hope this community reinvestment will be the catalyst that transforms the health of our community and makes us all healthier – not just in 20 years but for generations to come.”

