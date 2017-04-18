Deputies: 7 charged, 3 wanted in 'massive' NC drug bust

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a drug probe in western North Carolina led charges for nearly a dozen individuals.

The investigation began in July 2016 after deputies said 36-year-old Jamie Leonard Tate of Stacy Farm Road was part of a conspiracy to traffic hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and heroin.

Deputies said as a result, they began conducting raids in McDowell, Burke and Catawba counties, seizing 20 pounds of meth, more than half a pound of marijuana, four ounces of fentanyl, pills, firearms, $500,000 in cash and vehicles.

The following suspects were charged in connection with the bust:

Jamie Leonard Tate, 36, of Stacy Farm Road in Nebo, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail under a $5 million bond

Leah Patience Davis, 37, of Stacy Farm Road in Nebo, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.

Gregory Adonis Rutherford, 25, of Shade Valley Drive and Ed Bowman St., both in Morganton, three counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.

Randy “Big Country” Scott, 49, of U.S. 70 West in Marion, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. He is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond.

Aretha Gilley Fullwood, 45, of Snow Hill Church Road in Morganton, three counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count each of trafficking methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $500,000 bond.

Aretha Faye Giles, 55, of 17th St. West in Newton, three counts each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $500,000 bond.

Karita Shanece “China” Bullock, 28, of Shangri La Drive in Conover, six counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise. She is in the McDowell County jail under a $1 million bond

The following suspects are wanted in connection with the investigation:

Dwayne Bullock, 35, of 17th St. West in Newton, wanted on six counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of continuing a criminal enterprise.

Marqueseo Marshay “Pepe” Pearson, 37, of Stephens Drive in Morganton, wanted on three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamin e and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

William Jackie Pearson, 66, of Stephens Drive in Morganton, wanted on three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

