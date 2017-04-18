Southern Pines Police make arrest in vehicle theft incident

The Southern Pines Police Department has made an arrest in a robbery incident that occurred at Pinecrest Plaza.

Per police, Darius Shakee Toomer, 17 of Rockingham, NC was arrested on the following charges stemming from a robbery incident that occurred at the Pinecrest Plaza located on 10205 U.S. Highway on April 11:

Common law robbery

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Assault on a female

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of cocaine

Police say the vehicle that was stolen during the incident has been recovered.

Toomer is currently behind bars at the Richmond County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond, pending his court appearance on May 9, per police.

