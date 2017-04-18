Southern Pines Police make arrest in vehicle theft incident - FOX Carolina 21

Southern Pines Police make arrest in vehicle theft incident

Posted: Updated:
Darius Shakee Toomer. (Source: Southern Pines Police) Darius Shakee Toomer. (Source: Southern Pines Police)
SOUTHERN PINES, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Southern Pines Police Department has made an arrest in a robbery incident that occurred at Pinecrest Plaza.

Per police, Darius Shakee Toomer, 17 of Rockingham, NC was arrested on the following charges stemming from a robbery incident that occurred at the Pinecrest Plaza located on 10205 U.S. Highway on April 11:

  • Common law robbery
  • Larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Assault on a female
  • Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • Possession of cocaine

Police say the vehicle that was stolen during the incident has been recovered.

Toomer is currently behind bars at the Richmond County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond, pending his court appearance on May 9, per police.

