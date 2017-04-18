Seneca police say shooting suspect arrested in Alabama

The Seneca Police Department said two people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police Chief John Covington said the incident occurred on Holland Avenue near the old Code Elementary School building.

According to Covington, two adult males were injured. One of the victims was grazed on the hand and treated at the scene by EMS. The second victim reportedly suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday investigators said Israel Tamahjea Glenn is charged with first-degree assault and battery and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the incident. The motive for the shooting appears to be "ongoing personal conflict," police said.

Glenn was reportedly identified using surveillance video from Blue Ridge Field.

Police said he was out on bond for an unrelated incident involving a firearm in Oconee County and should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Monday, police said Glenn was located in Calhoun County, Alabama where he was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Officials are currently in the process of extraditing him back to South Carolina.

