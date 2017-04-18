Florists receive orders throughout country in honor of fallen Spartanburg officer

Phones are ringing at Coggins Flowers & Gifts in Spartanburg.

"We've been in business 63 years," said Jim Coggins, owner of the family business. "We've done football helmets and special badges for fireman and police."

He says the work he and others do is an always an honor - especially now. The shop is getting calls for flower arrangements in honor of Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris.

"It's a good way to express sympathy and show caring," Coggins said.

Investigators say while on motorcycle patrol, Harris and car collided on Union Street in Spartanburg. The driver of the car was treated for cuts and bruises, but Harris didn't make it.

"Young people- it always makes it sadder," Coggins said."They've got so much life left to live."

Strangers and friends ordered arrangements to pay their respects.

"Even morticians will say the saddest funerals they ever do are the ones that have no flowers," he said.

For Harris, however, Coggins made several arrangements. There's a broken heart arrangement with a blue stripe in honor of law enforcement, an order from the FBI, and one from a motorcycle club. With each flower, Coggins places a part of him in the arrangement.

"Funerals and weddings, you know you're really involved in somebody's life," Coggins said. "It's their saddest time or their happiest times."

Those flower arrangements will be brought to First Baptist Spartanburg where family and strangers will give final well wishes to Harris and maybe a flower will bring them some joy.

"They're in everybody's thoughts and prayers," Coggins said.

