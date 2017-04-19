Hundreds of units of La Granja ice cream recalled for potential salmonella contamination

In the days after Charlie Carver and Kala Brown went missing in August 2016, Anderson police filed warrants to obtain messages from their personal Facebook pages. Investigators said those messages included conversations with Todd Kohlhepp, who is now serving life in prison for Brown’s kidnapping, Carver’s murder, and the killings of six others.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in custody after leaving her four young grandchildren in a hot car outside a grocery store.More >
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.More >
The family of an American baby born premature in Mexico said the infant is back home after being held at a hospital in Cancun due to a growing medical bill.More >
Greenville County deputies are investigating after the coroner said a man was shot to death outside his home.More >
The Lyman Police Department said two suspects are in custody after a chase ended in a crash on Thursday.More >
Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed a 10 year old and sent several others to the hospital in Spartanburg County.More >
A 4-year-old boy missing from the Cincinnati, Ohio area was located in Greenville on Thursday.More >
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >
The fiery crash shut down Highway 178 in Pickens County Thursday morning.More >
Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was shot to death on Hampton Avenue Extension early Thursday morning.More >
Vintage postcards in the Greenville County Library System's digital collections of the Upstate's natural resources.More >
