Hundreds of units of La Granja ice cream recalled for potential salmonella contamination

An ice cream supplier is recalling hundreds of units of ice cream due to the potential of salmonella contamination, per the FDA.

La Granja INC of Doraville Georgia is recalling 400 units of Hand crafted Paleteria, Mango Flavored Ice cream that was distributed in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina due to the potential that the units may be contaminated with salmonella.

The ice cream was distributed through retail stores only, by direct delivery.

La Granja’s popsicles come in a clear bag with the La Granja Logo, Mango Flavor Ice Cream and the dates of expiration are Feb 21, 2018 and Feb 28, 2018 with UPC code 0010439212.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

