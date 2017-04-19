Anderson to honor Boulware, Tigers during Clemson National Championship flag raising

The reigning national college football champions, the Clemson Tigers, and members of the 1981 national championship team will meet Wednesday to raise the 2016 Clemson National Championship flag.

The Anderson Area Touchdown Club President Bill Brissey and Anderson County officials will join members of both Tigers championship teams to raise the flag at the Anderson County Courthouse plaza at 9 a.m.

Ben Boulware, an Anderson native and Tigers linebacker, will be part of a second flag-raising ceremony at the Anderson Civic Center at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The flag will be flown in honor of Clemson’s national title win and in honor of Ben Boulware Day, to recognize the Clemson senior as the National Championship Game's Most Valuable Defensive Player, the news release stated.

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of fallen Spartanburg police officer Jason Harris. Harris will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

