Greenville County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to create online inventory of valuables

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to create an online inventory of valuable items in case they are stolen or lost in a disaster.

The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division posted about the ReportIt Citizen Property Inventory System on Facebook Tuesday.

The post said citizens are strongly encouraged to register for the Report It service. Deputies said the online inventory can help deputies recover items in the event of theft or burglary.

According to the ReportIt website, the online inventory system allows people to securely store serial numbers, item descriptions, pictures, and scans of receipts.

Deputies said people can learn more by calling the sheriff’s office at 864-371-3600 or visit the ReportIt website.

