Greenwood man charged after child fondled at apartment complex playground

Greenwood police have charged a 61-year-old man after he was accused of fondling a child at an apartment complex playground, according to a GwdToday.com article.

Per the article, the incident took place at a playground near New Haven Apartments.

The victim’s mother called police after she said she saw a man assault her son on the playground. The mother told police the man approached her child and began roughhousing him but took off when the mother approached.

The victim told police the man put his hand down his pants and fondled him and then licked his finger and placed it on the victim’s buttocks, according to the article.

GwdToday reports that police arrested James Albert Devlin, 61, of Tompkins Street and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree.

