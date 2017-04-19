New Wild Wing Cafe on Woodruff Road to open Friday

Wild Wing Café will open its new location off Woodruff Road in Greenville will open on Friday, the restaurant chain said in a news release.

The new restaurant is located at 1025 Woodruff Road in the Magnolia Park shopping center.

“Greenville has long been home to Wild Wing Cafe. Magnolia Park is a great fit for our brand because of the great people in and around the area,” Chief Executive Officer at Wild Wing Café Tom Lewison stated in the news release. “We knew this would be a natural fit for our next Greenville location, and we’re pleased to be opening another restaurant in the growing Upstate market. We look forward to creating more good times with our 33 made-from-scratch wing sauces and our great local beer selection. That combined with our live and local entertainment on stage regularly will provide an experience like none other.”

The new, 7,000 sq. ft. restaurant will employ 140 people. The space will feature seven large projection TVs, and more than 30 flat-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

All of Wild Wing Cafe’s traditional offerings will be on the menu, including fresh chicken wings, hand-breaded nuggets, burgers and salads.

Live bands will perform on opening day, all day Saturday, and on Sunday.

Click here to see additional events at Wild Wings Magnolia Park.

MORE NEWS: Greenville scores NCAA tournaments through 2022

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.