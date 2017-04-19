Simpsonville PD issues PSA about groups representing country-rap artist

The Simpsonville Police Department is urging people to be on the lookout for vans and buses advertising country-rap artist Mikel Knight.

Police issued a public service announcement on Facebook Wednesday alerting residents to use extreme caution if approached by people representing Knight.

Knight’s associates, called the ‘Maverick Dirt Road Street Team,’ travel the country selling Knight’s music.

Below is Simpsonville PD’s full public service announcement:

Have you heard of Mikel Knight? EXERCISE CAUTION!

Mikel Knight’s real name is said to be Jason Cross or Jason Michael Cross, and he’s said to have hidden this name because of his criminal past.

Knight hires people known as the ‘Maverick Dirt Road Street Teams’ to travel the country selling his country rap music. His ‘team’ has been known to be overly aggressive when approaching citizens while peddling these cds. These team members are known to approach people before they even get out of their vehicles and there are also reports that they ask whoever they approach personal information. Several of these “team members” have been linked to various types of criminal activity in several different states.

His vans and buses have been spotted around the country with street teams peddling cds in parking lots for years. These aggressive street teams have recently approached people to purchase these cds in local parking lots in Simpsonville, SC and at gas stations in Duncan, Greenville County, Greer and Taylors. The most recent encounter with these street teams in our area was yesterday, 4/18/2017. They are said to be driving two Chevrolet passenger vans with Mikel Knight advertisement plastered all over them. The license plates for these two vans are out of Tennessee.

The Simpsonville Police Department is aware of their presence in this area recently and asks that you be cautious with speaking to, providing personal information to or agreeing to travel with them. We believe it is in your best interest to avoid these people completely. If you are confronted or have any issues you can call the police department at 864-967-9536 or if you have an emergency please call 911.