Deputies: Couple charged after 7-week-old baby suffers broken bones, weeks of abuse

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a couple has been charged in a child abuse case involving a 7-week-old baby. The abuse began when the baby was just four weeks old.

Deputies said Billie Dwayne Taylor and Jennifer Dawn Davis both face multiple counts of felony child abuse. They were arrested on Tuesday.

The baby suffered a broken leg and doctors suspect the child’s other leg may also be broken, five broken ribs, and internal swelling.

Deputies said Taylor broke the infant’s ribs and leg during two different violent incidents. Davis is accused of purposely delaying vital emergency medical treatment and attempting to conceal the abuse.

