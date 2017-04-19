Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office to auction off items seized in drug cases

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will auction off vehicles and equipment seized in drug cases on April 29, according to a news release.

The auction will be held at the Oconee County Vehicle Maintenance Facility, located at 15026 Wells Highway in Seneca.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will end when all vehicles and equipment are sold.

Deputies said the vehicles and pieces of equipment being auctioned were seized by the Sheriff’s Office during drug investigations.

Deputies said all vehicles and equipment have been searched to ensure no drugs or drug paraphernalia was left inside.

All vehicles and equipment will be sold as is, without warranties, and all sales are final.

Only cash and checks will be accepted and purchasers must remove the items from the maintenance shop on the day of the sale.

Below is a list of items for sale:

Five Briggs-n-Stratton Push Mowers

2003 Nissan Altima – Silver in Color

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe – Black in Color – 169,912 miles

Sea Ray Boat and Trailer

2007 Harley Davidson – 20, 327 miles

Yamaha 4x4 Timberwolf – 4-wheeler

Yamaha 4x4 Big Bear: 4-wheeler

Black 4x4 – 4-wheeler

Kawasaki – 4x4 Brute Force

Black bed cover for GMC short bed

Woods and Water tool box – silver in color

Craftsman tool box – red in color

Two black third row Tahoe seats

Gun safe

Motorized chair

Scanner and adding machine

Click here to see photos of the items being auctioned.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.