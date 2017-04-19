Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office to auction off items seized in drug - FOX Carolina 21

Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office to auction off items seized in drug cases

Posted: Updated:
Motorcycle up for auction (Courtesy: OCSO) Motorcycle up for auction (Courtesy: OCSO)
WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will auction off vehicles and equipment seized in drug cases on April 29, according to a news release.

The auction will be held at the Oconee County Vehicle Maintenance Facility, located at 15026 Wells Highway in Seneca. 

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will end when all vehicles and equipment are sold.

Deputies said the vehicles and pieces of equipment being auctioned were seized by the Sheriff’s Office during drug investigations. 

Deputies said all vehicles and equipment have been searched to ensure no drugs or drug paraphernalia was left inside. 

All vehicles and equipment will be sold as is, without warranties, and all sales are final.  

Only cash and checks will be accepted and purchasers must remove the items from the maintenance shop on the day of the sale.

Below is a list of items for sale:

  • Five Briggs-n-Stratton Push Mowers
  • 2003 Nissan Altima – Silver in Color
  • 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe – Black in Color – 169,912 miles
  • Sea Ray Boat and Trailer
  • 2007 Harley Davidson – 20, 327 miles
  • Yamaha 4x4 Timberwolf – 4-wheeler
  • Yamaha 4x4 Big Bear: 4-wheeler
  • Black 4x4 – 4-wheeler
  • Kawasaki – 4x4 Brute Force
  • Black bed cover for GMC short bed
  • Woods and Water tool box – silver in color
  • Craftsman tool box – red in color
  • Two black third row Tahoe seats
  • Gun safe
  • Motorized chair
  • Scanner and adding machine

Click here to see photos of the items being auctioned.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.