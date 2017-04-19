Crews battling house fire in Spartanburg Co.

Fire crews in Spartanburg County are responding to the scene of a house fire on Wednesday

Dispatchers said the fire was reported at a residence in the 100 block of Wood Creek Drive around 2:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, heavy fire was showing from the home with 30-foot flames through the center. The home suffered heavy structural damage and is currently uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigations said early evidence indicated it started in the kitchen.

Whitney, Cherokee Springs, Hilltop, Converse, Drayton and Boiling Springs all assisted at the scene of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

